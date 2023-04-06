Raymond James Reiterates Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James reiterated coverage of Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.47% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carter Bank & Trust is $17.91. The forecasts range from a low of $15.66 to a high of $20.48. The average price target represents an increase of 30.47% from its latest reported closing price of $13.73.

The projected annual revenue for Carter Bank & Trust is $190MM, an increase of 19.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 712K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 1.53% over the last quarter.

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 19.43% over the last quarter.

SLPAX - Siit Small Cap Fund - holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 11.41% over the last quarter.

REBYX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Class Y holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 42.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 84.63% over the last quarter.

Huber Capital Management holds 393K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carter Bank & Trust. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARE is 0.08%, a decrease of 17.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 11,130K shares. The put/call ratio of CARE is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Carter Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Martinsville, VA, Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank in Virginia and trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CARE. The Bank has $4.1 billion in assets and 91 branches in Virginia and North Carolina.

