Raymond James Reiterates Associated Banc-Corp - Corporate Bond (ASBA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Raymond James reiterated coverage of Associated Banc-Corp - Corporate Bond (NYSE:ASBA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.21% Upside

As of October 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Associated Banc-Corp - Corporate Bond is $28.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.28 to a high of $31.36. The average price target represents an increase of 12.21% from its latest reported closing price of $25.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Associated Banc-Corp - Corporate Bond is 1,388MM, an increase of 26.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated Banc-Corp - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASBA is 0.28%, an increase of 15.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.10% to 2,171K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 950K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASBA by 7.79% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 466K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBA by 1.09% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 231K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBA by 2.35% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 149K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing an increase of 7.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBA by 0.20% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 142K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares , representing a decrease of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASBA by 2.79% over the last quarter.

