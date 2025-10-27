Raymond James Reiterates Associated Banc- (ASB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Raymond James reiterated coverage of Associated Banc- (NYSE:ASB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.00% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Associated Banc- is $29.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 14.00% from its latest reported closing price of $25.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Associated Banc- is 1,510MM, an increase of 37.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 696 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated Banc-. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASB is 0.17%, an increase of 2.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 174,697K shares. The put/call ratio of ASB is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,327K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,345K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 1.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,067K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,905K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 0.21% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 5,010K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,058K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,624K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,374K shares , representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 26.18% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,166K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,476K shares , representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 1.72% over the last quarter.

