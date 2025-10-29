Raymond James Reiterates Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Raymond James reiterated coverage of Ameris Bancorp (NYSE:ABCB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.51% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ameris Bancorp is $79.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 8.51% from its latest reported closing price of $73.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ameris Bancorp is 1,235MM, an increase of 9.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 732 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameris Bancorp. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABCB is 0.25%, an increase of 10.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 82,956K shares. The put/call ratio of ABCB is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,843K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,003K shares , representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 6.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,457K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,243K shares , representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Independent Advisor Alliance holds 2,490K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,490K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 14.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,108K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 1.79% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,077K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares , representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 10.25% over the last quarter.

