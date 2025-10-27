Raymond James Reiterates Alaska Air Group (ALK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Raymond James reiterated coverage of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.02% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alaska Air Group is $69.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.06 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 58.02% from its latest reported closing price of $43.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alaska Air Group is 11,081MM, a decrease of 21.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 955 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alaska Air Group. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALK is 0.19%, an increase of 8.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.41% to 123,115K shares. The put/call ratio of ALK is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,954K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,013K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,906K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,634K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,803K shares , representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 7.90% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,267K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,224K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 9.81% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 3,265K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,278K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 4.27% over the last quarter.

