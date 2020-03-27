Raymond James Ratings Affirmed by Moody's, Outlook Stable

Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s RJF long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings were affirmed by Moody's Investors Service, the rating services arm of Moody's Corporation MCO, at “Baa1.” Moreover, the company’s outlook remained stable.



Reasons for Affirmation



The strength and stability of Raymond James' financial performance, further supported by the company’s diversified business mix and prudent financial policies, led to the ratings affirmation.



Further, the positive outlook reflected improved creditworthiness, robust earnings track record as well as strong capital and liquidity profile, which offered substantial strategic and financial flexibility.



Per Moody’s, the coronavirus pandemic impacting the economy and markets is likely to cause an unprecedented slowdown in economic activities in the first half of 2020, which will also erode Raymond James’ profitability and debt service metrics in the near term. Yet, the agency expects the company’s diversified revenue streams, flexible cost structure, and low leverage to recover the pre-tax margin to a level supporting the current ratings.



Notably, Moody’s expects the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic to subside in the second half of 2020 and into 2021, with support from fiscal and monetary policies.



Per Moody’s, Raymond James’ earnings diversification makes it less vulnerable to the recent rate cuts, and the consequent impact on net interest income and fees earned on client cash deposits swept to third-party banks. However, market declines might impact non-interest income sources of revenues.



Factors That Might Trigger Change in Ratings



An upward ratings change can occur if the company is able to improve earnings on organic revenue growth and diversification benefits.



However, weakening in Raymond James’ profitability, with the adoption of aggressive financial policy, operational failure and failure in adapting recent regulatory environment, might exert downward rating pressure.



Shares of the company have lost around 21.6% in the last six months compared with the 19.1% decline recorded by the industry.





