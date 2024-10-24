Raymond James' Q4 Earnings Beat, Stock Up on Solid IB Business

Shares of Raymond James RJF gained 1.2% in after-hours trading following the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results (ended Sept. 30). Its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.95 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44. The bottom line surged 38% from the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from robust investment banking (IB) and brokerage performance in the Capital markets segment. The performance of the Private Client Group and Asset Management segments was also solid. The acquisitions over the past years supported the company’s financials. However, higher non-interest expenses acted as a headwind. Further, RJF recorded provisions for the quarter.



Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $601 million or $2.86 per share, up from $432 million or $2.02 per share in the prior-year quarter.



For fiscal 2024, adjusted earnings of $10.05 beat the consensus estimate of $9.55 and grew 21% year over year. Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $2.06 billion or $9.70 per share, up from $1.73 billion or $7.97 per share in fiscal 2023.

RJF’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Quarterly net revenues were $3.46 billion, up 13% year over year. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.3 billion.



For fiscal 2024, net revenues grew 10% year over year to $12.82 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion.



Segment-wise, in the reported quarter, the Private Client Group recorded 9% growth in net revenues, Asset Management’s net revenues rose 17% and Capital Markets’ top line jumped 42%. Further, Others witnessed a 12% increase in revenues. On the other hand, Bank registered a fall of 4% from the prior year's net revenues.



Non-interest expenses rose 9% from the prior-year quarter to $2.7 billion. The increase was largely due to higher compensation, commissions and benefits costs and investment sub-advisory fees. Our estimate for non-interest expenses was $2.63 billion. Also, RJF recorded a bank loan provision for credit losses of $22 million, down 39%.



As of Sept.30, 2024, client assets under administration were $1.57 trillion, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Financial assets under management of $244.8 billion grew 25%. Our estimates for client assets under administration and financial assets under management were $1.52 trillion and $229.2 billion, respectively.

RJF’s Balance Sheet & Capital Ratios Strong

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Raymond James has total assets of $83 billion, up 3% from the prior quarter. Total equity rose 4% to $11.59 billion.



Book value per share was $57.03, up from $48.54 as of Sept. 30, 2023.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, the total capital ratio was 24.1% compared with 22.8% as of Sept. 30, 2023. The Tier 1 capital ratio was 22.8% compared with 21.4% as of September 2023-end.



Return on common equity (annualized basis) was 21.2% at the end of the reported quarter compared with 17.3% a year ago.

Update on Raymond James’ Share Repurchases

In the reported quarter, RJF repurchased 2.6 million shares for $300 million.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, $645 million remained under the buyback authorization.

Our View on Raymond James

Raymond James’ global diversification efforts, strategic acquisitions and relatively high rates are expected to support top-line growth. However, elevated operating expenses and the volatile nature of capital markets businesses are concerns.



Raymond James Financial, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Raymond James Financial, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Raymond James Financial, Inc. Quote

Currently, Raymond James carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of RJF’s Peers

Jefferies Financial Group’s JEF third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Aug. 31) adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company recorded adjusted earnings of 32 cents.



JEF’s results were hurt by higher expenses. However, an improvement in net revenues driven by a solid rebound in the IB business acted as a tailwind. The performance of the reportable segments was also strong.



Morgan Stanley’s MS third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.88 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57. The bottom line also compared favorably with $1.38 in the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from the rebound in the IB business, solid trading business and lower provisions. However, a fall in net interest income and higher expenses were the undermining factors for MS.

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

