Raymond James price target raised to $159 from $139 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research raised the firm’s price target on Raymond James (RJF) to $159 from $139 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is raising its FY25 EPS estimate and its price target on the stock following the “strong” Q4 beat, the analyst tells investors. The firm believes the company has an attractive GARP story, upside potential from accretive acquisitions, stronger-than-expected improvement in investment banking, and/or accelerating loan/deposit growth.

