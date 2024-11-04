Raymond James price target raised to $155 from $134 at Argus

Argus raised the firm’s price target on Raymond James (RJF) to $155 from $134 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm expects revenues in the company’s Q1 to increase in the Private Client and Asset Management segments due to higher valuations at the end of Q4, offset by higher expenses, and Argus is also looking for the net interest margin to remain stable near 2.50%-2.75% at RJ Bank, supported by higher rates and the TriState loans, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

