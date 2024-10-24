Raymond James price target raised to $152 from $140 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Brown raised the firm’s price target on Raymond James (RJF) to $152 from $140 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm cites a solid Q4 print with big cap markets beat, and call had some puts/takes. Wells continues to like optionality from excess capital and cap markets recovery, and the positive momentum in PCG-with easing cash pressure.

