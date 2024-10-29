Raymond James price target raised to $145 from $132 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys raised the firm’s price target on Raymond James (RJF) to $145 from $132 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Following Q3 earnings, the firm raised its calendar Q4 EPS estimate by about 17% and raise calendar 2025 and 2026 EPS estimates by 22% and 10%, respectively, on better investment banking revenue expectations.

