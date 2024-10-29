News & Insights

Stocks

Raymond James price target raised to $145 from $132 at Morgan Stanley

October 29, 2024 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys raised the firm’s price target on Raymond James (RJF) to $145 from $132 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Following Q3 earnings, the firm raised its calendar Q4 EPS estimate by about 17% and raise calendar 2025 and 2026 EPS estimates by 22% and 10%, respectively, on better investment banking revenue expectations.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RJF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RJF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.