Raymond James Maintains Zura Bio Ltd - (ZURA) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Zura Bio Ltd - (NASDAQ:ZURA) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 152.77% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zura Bio Ltd - is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 152.77% from its latest reported closing price of 6.86.

The projected annual revenue for Zura Bio Ltd - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zura Bio Ltd -. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 209.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZURA is 0.15%, an increase of 462,582.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 601,158.95% to 7,588K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,850K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,523K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company.

Armistice Capital holds 950K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company.

Monashee Investment Management holds 240K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company.

Ubs Oconnor holds 167K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

Zura Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JATT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue its initial business combination with any business or industry, it intends to focus its search primarily in the life sciences sector.

