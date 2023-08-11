Raymond James Maintains YETI Holdings (YETI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.98% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for YETI Holdings is 47.80. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 2.98% from its latest reported closing price of 46.42.

The projected annual revenue for YETI Holdings is 1,838MM, an increase of 15.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 754 funds or institutions reporting positions in YETI Holdings. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YETI is 0.21%, an increase of 2.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.00% to 121,978K shares. The put/call ratio of YETI is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,657K shares representing 11.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,539K shares, representing an increase of 11.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,586K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,340K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 1.48% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,900K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,894K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 9.47% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 5,582K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,061K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,496K shares, representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 0.80% over the last quarter.

YETI Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond.

