Raymond James Maintains Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit (WES) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit (NYSE:WES) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.16% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit is 32.72. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 18.16% from its latest reported closing price of 27.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit is 3,501MM, an increase of 8.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WES is 1.24%, an increase of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.24% to 243,954K shares. The put/call ratio of WES is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 29,137K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,442K shares, representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 10.50% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 25,208K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,716K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 18,014K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,856K shares, representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 90.16% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 17,615K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,682K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 12,598K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,632K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Western Midstream Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Midstream Partners, LP ('WES') is a Delawaremaster limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.