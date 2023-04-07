Raymond James Maintains Webster Financial (WBS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Webster Financial is $59.67. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 60.75% from its latest reported closing price of $37.12.

The projected annual revenue for Webster Financial is $2,466MM, an increase of 12.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BKMC - BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 13.47% over the last quarter.

California Public Employees Retirement System holds 404K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 83K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 26.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 81.05% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA BlackRock VCP Global Multi Asset Portfolio Class 3 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 513.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 64.65% over the last quarter.

NUMV - Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF holds 101K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 16.83% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 974 funds or institutions reporting positions in Webster Financial. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBS is 0.31%, a decrease of 10.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 184,756K shares. The put/call ratio of WBS is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Webster Financial Background Information

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $32.6 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender.

