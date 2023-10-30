Raymond James Maintains Vulcan Materials (VMC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.45% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vulcan Materials is 254.60. The forecasts range from a low of 226.98 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.45% from its latest reported closing price of 193.69.

The projected annual revenue for Vulcan Materials is 7,996MM, an increase of 4.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcan Materials. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMC is 0.35%, an increase of 12.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 144,069K shares. The put/call ratio of VMC is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 9,954K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,475K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,832K shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 21.44% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,408K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,473K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 23.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,148K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,114K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 22.24% over the last quarter.

MFEGX - MFS Growth Fund A holds 3,319K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vulcan Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete.

