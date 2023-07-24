Raymond James Maintains Vital Energy (VTLE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.45% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vital Energy is 74.33. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 51.45% from its latest reported closing price of 49.08.

The projected annual revenue for Vital Energy is 1,472MM, a decrease of 14.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vital Energy. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTLE is 0.10%, a decrease of 43.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 15,424K shares. The put/call ratio of VTLE is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,223K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 15.56% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 1,165K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares, representing a decrease of 65.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 27.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 501K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 15.57% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 453K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing an increase of 28.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 377K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares, representing a decrease of 16.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 19.88% over the last quarter.

Vital Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

