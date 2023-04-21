Raymond James Maintains Vital Energy (VTLE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vital Energy is $77.39. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 64.00% from its latest reported closing price of $47.19.

The projected annual revenue for Vital Energy is $1,472MM, a decrease of 23.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $32.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 17K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 87K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 14.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 3.15% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,246K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 25.77% over the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 34K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vital Energy Background Information

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

