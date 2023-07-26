Raymond James Maintains Visa Inc - (V) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Visa Inc - (NYSE:V) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.48% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Visa Inc - is 273.25. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.48% from its latest reported closing price of 238.69.

The projected annual revenue for Visa Inc - is 32,530MM, an increase of 2.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visa Inc -. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to V is 1.34%, an increase of 14.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 1,792,652K shares. The put/call ratio of V is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 60,070K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 50,290K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,100K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 0.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,079K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,266K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 1.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,667K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,547K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 32,222K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,221K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Visa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Company's mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Its advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce.

