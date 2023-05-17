Raymond James Maintains Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.27% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viking Therapeutics is 29.89. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.27% from its latest reported closing price of 24.64.

The projected annual revenue for Viking Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viking Therapeutics. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 37.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VKTX is 0.16%, an increase of 136.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 91.85% to 67,081K shares. The put/call ratio of VKTX is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 3,838K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,382K shares, representing a decrease of 14.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 60.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,231K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 2,000K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 120.08% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 1,955K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,705K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company.

Viking Therapeutics Background Information

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives. The company's clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. In a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. The company is also developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the potential treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). VK0214 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial. The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including those noted above, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

