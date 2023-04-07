Raymond James Maintains VICI Properties (VICI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.93% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for VICI Properties is $38.44. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 18.93% from its latest reported closing price of $32.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for VICI Properties is $3,223MM, an increase of 21.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.44.

VICI Properties Declares $0.39 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 23, 2023 received the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $32.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.83%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.20%, the lowest has been 4.02%, and the highest has been 10.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Virtus ETF Advisers holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 285.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 63.10% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 57K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 56.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 147.17% over the last quarter.

CGUS - Capital Group Core Equity ETF Share Class holds 195K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 28.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 16.57% over the last quarter.

Capital Investment Advisors holds 371K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 2.64% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1724 funds or institutions reporting positions in VICI Properties. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VICI is 0.56%, an increase of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 1,115,294K shares. The put/call ratio of VICI is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

VICI Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 47 million square feet and features approximately 17,800 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

See all VICI Properties regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.