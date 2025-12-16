RAYMOND JAMES Maintains VersaBank (VBNK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, RAYMOND JAMES maintained coverage of VersaBank (NasdaqGS:VBNK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.61% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for VersaBank is $14.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.49 to a high of $20.87. The average price target represents an increase of 1.61% from its latest reported closing price of $14.39 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for VersaBank is 144MM, an increase of 19.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in VersaBank. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VBNK is 0.27%, an increase of 16.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 11,967K shares. The put/call ratio of VBNK is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,916K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,841K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBNK by 12.38% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 1,200K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares , representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBNK by 10.69% over the last quarter.

Mendon Capital Advisors holds 1,031K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,053K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBNK by 17.23% over the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 800K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RMBKX - RMB Mendon Financial Services Fund holds 800K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares , representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VBNK by 12.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.