Raymond James Maintains Velocity Financial (VEL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.45% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Velocity Financial is 12.11. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.45% from its latest reported closing price of 13.23.

The projected annual revenue for Velocity Financial is 131MM, an increase of 28.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Velocity Financial. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEL is 0.68%, an increase of 4.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 32,189K shares. The put/call ratio of VEL is 9.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Snow Phipps Group holds 12,273K shares representing 37.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 10,964K shares representing 33.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beach Point Capital Management holds 4,664K shares representing 14.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,954K shares, representing an increase of 15.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEL by 30.80% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,244K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEL by 2.46% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 273K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Velocity Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4 unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers.

