Raymond James Maintains VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.08% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for VBI Vaccines is $2.04. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.08% from its latest reported closing price of $2.96.

The projected annual revenue for VBI Vaccines is $13MM, an increase of 1,069.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Engineers Gate Manager holds 13K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBIV by 44.29% over the last quarter.

Endurance Wealth Management holds 12K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 4K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 14K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in VBI Vaccines. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 8.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VBIV is 0.01%, a decrease of 52.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.51% to 96,737K shares. The put/call ratio of VBIV is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

VBI Vaccines Background Information

VBI Vaccines Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a next generation of vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology. VBI is advancing the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B, with: (1) the only 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine, which is approved for use and commercially available in Israel under the name Sci-B-Vac® and completed its Phase 3 program in the U.S., Europe, and Canada in 2020; and (2) an immunotherapeutic in development for a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. VBI's enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology enables development of eVLPs that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. VBI's lead eVLP programs include a vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate targeting glioblastoma (GBM), a prophylactic cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate, and a prophylactic coronavirus vaccine program. VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with research operations in Ottawa, Canada, and research and manufacturing facilities in Rehovot, Israel.

