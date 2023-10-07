Raymond James Maintains Valero Energy (VLO) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.66% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valero Energy is 156.47. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $182.70. The average price target represents an increase of 23.66% from its latest reported closing price of 126.53.

The projected annual revenue for Valero Energy is 149,328MM, a decrease of 1.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.08.

Valero Energy Declares $1.02 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share ($4.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 3, 2023 received the payment on September 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.02 per share.

At the current share price of $126.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.80%, the lowest has been 2.74%, and the highest has been 12.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.65 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valero Energy. This is a decrease of 119 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLO is 0.36%, a decrease of 12.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.34% to 308,111K shares. The put/call ratio of VLO is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,264K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,490K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 24.00% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 9,544K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,080K shares, representing a decrease of 16.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 17.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,608K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,996K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 27.18% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 8,280K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,039K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 15.86% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,902K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,866K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 337.87% over the last quarter.

Valero Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, "Valero"), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 13 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.68 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero is also a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which owns and operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America's largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero's brand names.

