Raymond James Maintains V2X (VVX) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of V2X (NYSE:VVX) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.90% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for V2X is 61.00. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.90% from its latest reported closing price of 54.51.

The projected annual revenue for V2X is 3,920MM, an increase of 1.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in V2X. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVX is 0.29%, a decrease of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 31,277K shares. The put/call ratio of VVX is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aip holds 18,967K shares representing 61.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 472K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing an increase of 13.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 19.00% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 439K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 83.56% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 400K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 363K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 39.62% over the last quarter.

V2X Background Information

Vectrusis a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital integration servicesprimarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,100 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion.

