Raymond James Maintains United Bankshares (UBSI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Bankshares is $39.61. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 15.21% from its latest reported closing price of $34.38.

The projected annual revenue for United Bankshares is $1,129MM, an increase of 9.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.02.

United Bankshares Declares $0.36 Dividend

On February 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $34.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.05%, the lowest has been 3.31%, and the highest has been 6.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,352K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

CMJAX - Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 11.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Mv Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 44K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 16.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 24.49% over the last quarter.

Brighton Jones holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 29.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 63.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Bankshares. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSI is 0.17%, a decrease of 3.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 106,033K shares. The put/call ratio of UBSI is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

United Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As of December 31, 2020, United had consolidated assets of approximately $26.2 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank has 230 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the nation's capital.

