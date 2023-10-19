Raymond James Maintains United Airlines Holdings (UAL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.82% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Airlines Holdings is 65.89. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 81.82% from its latest reported closing price of 36.24.

The projected annual revenue for United Airlines Holdings is 51,057MM, a decrease of 2.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1209 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Airlines Holdings. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAL is 0.19%, an increase of 11.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 274,230K shares. The put/call ratio of UAL is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 23,562K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,905K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 17.12% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,693K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,437K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 17.74% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 16,330K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 12,136K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,349K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 17.29% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,929K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,927K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 15.40% over the last quarter.

United Airlines Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United's shared purpose is 'Connecting People. Uniting the World.' The Company is more focused than ever on its commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 358 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 788 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express partners operate 560 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 195 countries via 26 member airlines.

