Raymond James Maintains uniQure N.V. (QURE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.54% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for uniQure N.V. is 52.97. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 144.54% from its latest reported closing price of 21.66.

The projected annual revenue for uniQure N.V. is 201MM, an increase of 82.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in uniQure N.V.. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QURE is 0.17%, a decrease of 13.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.56% to 44,160K shares. The put/call ratio of QURE is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,070K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares, representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 19.43% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,067K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,007K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 12.12% over the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 2,110K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,302K shares, representing a decrease of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 0.43% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,064K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares, representing an increase of 15.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 7.25% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,907K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,299K shares, representing a decrease of 20.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 14.68% over the last quarter.

uniQure N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases.

