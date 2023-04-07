Raymond James Maintains Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance (ULTA) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.22% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance is $563.75. The forecasts range from a low of $404.00 to a high of $667.80. The average price target represents an increase of 8.22% from its latest reported closing price of $520.95.

The projected annual revenue for Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance is $10,921MM, an increase of 6.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $24.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 55.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 841.34% over the last quarter.

SFAAX - Wells Fargo Index Asset Allocation Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 11.83% over the last quarter.

DURPX - U.S. High Relative Profitability Portfolio Institutional Class holds 44K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sage Capital Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Nuveen S&p 500 Buywrite Income Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1885 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULTA is 0.33%, a decrease of 5.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 53,647K shares. The put/call ratio of ULTA is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

Ulta Beauty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. Since 1990, the Company has brought together all things beauty, all in one place with more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty’s own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, brow, and make-up services. Ulta Beauty operates retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials and social content.

