Raymond James Maintains U.S. Century Bank (USCB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Century Bank is $13.94. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.09% from its latest reported closing price of $9.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Century Bank is $81MM, an increase of 21.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.25.

See all U.S. Century Bank regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.