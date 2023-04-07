Raymond James Maintains U.S. Century Bank (USCB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.09% Upside
As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Century Bank is $13.94. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.09% from its latest reported closing price of $9.88.
The projected annual revenue for U.S. Century Bank is $81MM, an increase of 21.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.25.
