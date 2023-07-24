Raymond James Maintains TXO Partners L.P. - Units (TXO) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of TXO Partners L.P. - Units (NYSE:TXO) with a Strong Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.36% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TXO Partners L.P. - Units is 31.62. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 50.36% from its latest reported closing price of 21.03.
The projected annual revenue for TXO Partners L.P. - Units is 307MM, a decrease of 25.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in TXO Partners L.P. - Units. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 428.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXO is 0.51%, an increase of 71.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,030.00% to 6,291K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
King Luther Capital Management holds 2,577K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company.
Goldman Sachs Group holds 630K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company.
CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 510K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company.
Cushing Asset Management holds 342K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company.
Energy Income Partners holds 309K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company.
