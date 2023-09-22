Raymond James Maintains Tritium DCFC (DCFC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 901.37% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tritium DCFC is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 901.37% from its latest reported closing price of 0.51.

The projected annual revenue for Tritium DCFC is 457MM, an increase of 147.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tritium DCFC. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 17.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCFC is 0.05%, a decrease of 11.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 49.73% to 18,820K shares. The put/call ratio of DCFC is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Riverstone Holdings holds 7,538K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,519K shares, representing a decrease of 13.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCFC by 2.57% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 3,208K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,672K shares, representing a decrease of 139.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCFC by 57.74% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,130K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,316K shares, representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCFC by 715.98% over the last quarter.

Cushing Asset Management holds 1,583K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares, representing an increase of 15.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCFC by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Cigna Investments holds 924K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tritium DCFC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tritium DCFC Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to develop direct current chargers for electric vehicles.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

