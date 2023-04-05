Raymond James Maintains Tritium DCFC (DCFC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 491.14% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tritium DCFC is $6.50. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 491.14% from its latest reported closing price of $1.10.

The projected annual revenue for Tritium DCFC is $239MM, an increase of 135.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.34.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 660K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 72.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCFC by 73.74% over the last quarter.

Varley Holdings Pty holds 15,669K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,600K shares, representing a decrease of 37.85%.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 7,672K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,031K shares, representing an increase of 60.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCFC by 76.66% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 126.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCFC by 69.63% over the last quarter.

Riverstone Holdings holds 11,750K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,564K shares, representing a decrease of 32.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCFC by 59.49% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tritium DCFC. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCFC is 0.26%, a decrease of 34.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.50% to 42,728K shares. The put/call ratio of DCFC is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Tritium DCFC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tritium DCFC Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to develop direct current chargers for electric vehicles.

