Raymond James Maintains TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TriCo Bancshares is $57.46. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 40.11% from its latest reported closing price of $41.01.

The projected annual revenue for TriCo Bancshares is $473MM, an increase of 20.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.74.

TriCo Bancshares Declares $0.30 Dividend

On March 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $41.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.33%, the lowest has been 1.69%, and the highest has been 3.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 119.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 71.24% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Equity Portfolio Class I holds 33K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 10.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 3.08% over the last quarter.

FNCL - Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 18.55% over the last quarter.

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 18.54% over the last quarter.

Pacific Global Investment Management holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriCo Bancshares. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBK is 0.21%, a decrease of 4.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.51% to 24,999K shares. The put/call ratio of TCBK is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Trico Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares headquartered in Chico, California, providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches in communities throughout Northern and Central California. Tri Counties Bank provides an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and commercial banking financial services, along with convenient around-the-clock ATM, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage services are provided by Tri Counties Advisors through affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

