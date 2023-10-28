Raymond James Maintains Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A (TW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A (NASDAQ:TW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.97% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A is 91.19. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 3.97% from its latest reported closing price of 87.71.

The projected annual revenue for Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A is 1,359MM, an increase of 7.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 781 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TW is 0.29%, a decrease of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 143,570K shares. The put/call ratio of TW is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,937K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,301K shares, representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 10.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,480K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,521K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 17.83% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,689K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares, representing an increase of 94.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 1,259.83% over the last quarter.

Ownership Capital B.V. holds 4,647K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,124K shares, representing a decrease of 10.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 21.72% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,231K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,217K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 271.46% over the last quarter.

Tradeweb Markets Background Information



Tradeweb Markets Inc. is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $830 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters.

