Raymond James Maintains TPI Composites (TPIC) Outperform Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of TPI Composites with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.51% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for TPI Composites is $17.49. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 34.51% from its latest reported closing price of $13.00.

The projected annual revenue for TPI Composites is $1,741MM, an increase of 14.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jump Financial holds 31K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 11.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 9.14% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 58K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 4.92% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 24.78% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 188K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 34.88% over the last quarter.

MXMTX - Great-West Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Class holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 72.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 9.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPI Composites. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPIC is 0.09%, a decrease of 46.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 34,928K shares. The put/call ratio of TPIC is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

TPI Composites Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

