Raymond James Maintains Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.62% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Capital Bancshares is $63.79. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 33.62% from its latest reported closing price of $47.74.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Capital Bancshares is $1,151MM, a decrease of 0.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.34.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 96K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing a decrease of 56.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 30.39% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL Mid Cap Index Fund Class 2 holds 20K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Quent Capital holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RSEAX - U.S. Strategic Equity Fund holds 22K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 63.13% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Capital Bancshares. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBI is 0.35%, an increase of 2.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 57,411K shares. The put/call ratio of TCBI is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

Texas Capital Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Member FDIC.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

