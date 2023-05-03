Raymond James Maintains Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.89% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tempur Sealy International is 45.70. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.89% from its latest reported closing price of 36.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tempur Sealy International is 4,994MM, an increase of 1.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.72.

Tempur Sealy International Declares $0.11 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 received the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $36.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.20%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.01%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 4.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.03 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 686 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tempur Sealy International. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPX is 0.39%, an increase of 3.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 195,812K shares. The put/call ratio of TPX is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 11,294K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,956K shares, representing a decrease of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 24.70% over the last quarter.

Browning West holds 10,907K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,430K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 9,639K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,462K shares, representing an increase of 43.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 170.61% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,280K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,032K shares, representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 30.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,952K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,856K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 33.91% over the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of bedding products, it knows how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, it delivers award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries. Its highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and its non-branded offerings include value-focused private label and OEM products. Its distinct brands allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, its Company-owned stores and e-commerce channels. This omni-channel strategy ensures its products are offered where ever and how ever customers want to shop. Lastly, it accepts its global responsibility to serve all stakeholders, its community and environment. It has and is implementing programs consistent with its responsibilities.

See all Tempur Sealy International regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.