Raymond James Maintains Tecnoglass (TGLS) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tecnoglass is 49.78. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.52% from its latest reported closing price of 45.87.

The projected annual revenue for Tecnoglass is 796MM, an increase of 1.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tecnoglass. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 13.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGLS is 0.32%, a decrease of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 14,021K shares. The put/call ratio of TGLS is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,093K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,747K shares, representing a decrease of 31.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGLS by 3.67% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,690K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares, representing a decrease of 31.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGLS by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 831K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing an increase of 26.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGLS by 87.06% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 812K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares, representing a decrease of 35.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGLS by 1.60% over the last quarter.

QUSOX - Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Small Cap Fund Ordinary Shares holds 676K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tecnoglass Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the multi-family, single-family and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company's 2.7 million square foot, vertically-integrated and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provides efficient access to over 1,000 global customers, with the U.S. accounting for more than 90% of revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla).

