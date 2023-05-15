Raymond James Maintains Target (TGT) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Target (NYSE:TGT) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.73% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Target is 184.43. The forecasts range from a low of 156.55 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.73% from its latest reported closing price of 157.99.

The projected annual revenue for Target is 112,126MM, an increase of 2.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3029 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGT is 0.39%, an increase of 25.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.17% to 443,813K shares. The put/call ratio of TGT is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 36,088K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,773K shares, representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 22.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,993K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,725K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,905K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,770K shares, representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 71.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,640K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,511K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 9,981K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,799K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 63.60% over the last quarter.

Target Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at nearly 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week.

