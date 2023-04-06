Raymond James Maintains Synovus Financial (SNV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synovus Financial is $43.49. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 52.21% from its latest reported closing price of $28.57.

The projected annual revenue for Synovus Financial is $2,436MM, an increase of 14.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 Fund Standard Class holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 41K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Ultramid-cap holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 14.03% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 15,357K shares representing 10.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,997K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 5.10% over the last quarter.

MVV - ProShares Ultra MidCap400 holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 5.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 869 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synovus Financial. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNV is 0.25%, a decrease of 17.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 135,229K shares. The put/call ratio of SNV is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

Synovus Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $53 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 289 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's 'Most Reputable Banks' by American Banker and the Reputation Institute.

