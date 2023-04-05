Raymond James Maintains SunPower (SPWR) Outperform Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of SunPower with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.84% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for SunPower is $19.08. The forecasts range from a low of $6.72 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 38.84% from its latest reported closing price of $13.74.

The projected annual revenue for SunPower is $2,040MM, an increase of 17.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arizona State Retirement System holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 24.00% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 357K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 16.18% over the last quarter.

Nisa Investment Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 9.17% over the last quarter.

VRTTX - Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 0.28% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 571 funds or institutions reporting positions in SunPower. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWR is 0.12%, a decrease of 24.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 69,721K shares. The put/call ratio of SPWR is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sunpower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in California'sSilicon Valley, SunPower is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities.

