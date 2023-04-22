Raymond James Maintains Sunoco LP - Unit (SUN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Sunoco LP - Unit (NYSE:SUN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.69% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunoco LP - Unit is $50.56. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 11.69% from its latest reported closing price of $45.27.

The projected annual revenue for Sunoco LP - Unit is $20,914MM, a decrease of 18.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.49.

Sunoco LP - Unit Declares $0.83 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share ($3.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 received the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.83 per share.

At the current share price of $45.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.51%, the lowest has been 6.97%, and the highest has been 24.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunoco LP - Unit. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUN is 0.23%, a decrease of 23.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.91% to 26,611K shares. The put/call ratio of SUN is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 7,537K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,572K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 0.18% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 5,482K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 1,920K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,945K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 5.81% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,533K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,354K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing an increase of 84.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 560.70% over the last quarter.

Sunoco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunoco LP is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states as well as re ned product transportation and terminalling assets.

