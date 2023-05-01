Raymond James Maintains Stellar Bancorp (STEL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Stellar Bancorp (NASDAQ:STEL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.28% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stellar Bancorp is 31.72. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 38.28% from its latest reported closing price of 22.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stellar Bancorp is 490MM, an increase of 52.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.39.

Stellar Bancorp Declares $0.13 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $22.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.80%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 2.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=217).

The current dividend yield is 1.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stellar Bancorp. This is an increase of 239 owner(s) or 185.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEL is 0.11%, a decrease of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 420.09% to 29,706K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,294K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,350K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company.

King Luther Capital Management holds 1,232K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,061K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company.

Northern Trust holds 927K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company.

Stellar Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.9 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

See all Stellar Bancorp regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.