Raymond James Maintains STAG Industrial (STAG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.09% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for STAG Industrial is 40.19. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 23.09% from its latest reported closing price of 32.65.

The projected annual revenue for STAG Industrial is 703MM, an increase of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

STAG Industrial Declares $0.12 Dividend

On October 11, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.47 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 31, 2023 will receive the payment on November 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $32.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.48%, the lowest has been 3.09%, and the highest has been 7.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 979 funds or institutions reporting positions in STAG Industrial. This is an increase of 114 owner(s) or 13.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STAG is 0.34%, a decrease of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 190,987K shares. The put/call ratio of STAG is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,557K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,876K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,593K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,536K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 1.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,441K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,216K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,288K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 17.78% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,631K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,694K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 0.41% over the last quarter.

STAG Industrial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United Sta

