Raymond James Maintains SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Raymond James maintained coverage of SS&C Technologies Holdings (NasdaqGS:SSNC) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.14% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SS&C Technologies Holdings is $100.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.14% from its latest reported closing price of $84.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SS&C Technologies Holdings is 5,832MM, a decrease of 5.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,217 funds or institutions reporting positions in SS&C Technologies Holdings. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSNC is 0.39%, an increase of 6.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 246,129K shares. The put/call ratio of SSNC is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 16,495K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,366K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 10,461K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,423K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 7.35% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 9,771K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,731K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,656K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 10.56% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 6,011K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,954K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 8.89% over the last quarter.

