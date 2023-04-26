Raymond James Maintains Spotify Technology (SPOT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.60% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spotify Technology is 139.25. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.60% from its latest reported closing price of 133.12.

The projected annual revenue for Spotify Technology is 13,855MM, an increase of 14.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 858 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPOT is 0.46%, an increase of 14.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 114,693K shares. The put/call ratio of SPOT is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 27,938K shares representing 14.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,965K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,701K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,929K shares, representing a decrease of 22.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 26.95% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,425K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt holds 3,926K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,036K shares, representing an increase of 22.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 14.62% over the last quarter.

Technology Crossover Management VIII holds 3,618K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spotify Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 345 million Monthly Active Users and 155 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 93 markets, and more than 70 million tracks including over 2 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

