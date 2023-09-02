Raymond James Maintains Spire Global Inc - (SPIR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Spire Global Inc - (NYSE:SPIR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.98% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spire Global Inc - is 3.32. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 36.98% from its latest reported closing price of 5.26.

The projected annual revenue for Spire Global Inc - is 122MM, an increase of 30.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spire Global Inc -. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 9.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPIR is 0.03%, an increase of 22.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 37,538K shares. The put/call ratio of SPIR is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deer Management Co. holds 7,278K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kent Lake Capital holds 3,500K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,977K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,750K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,942K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPIR by 32.04% over the last quarter.

Lane Generational holds 2,698K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares, representing an increase of 40.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPIR by 48.03% over the last quarter.

Spire Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore.

