Raymond James Maintains S&P Global (SPGI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.71% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for S&P Global is 455.43. The forecasts range from a low of 404.00 to a high of $509.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.71% from its latest reported closing price of 362.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for S&P Global is 12,711MM, an increase of 5.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2718 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&P Global. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPGI is 0.66%, an increase of 6.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 313,733K shares. The put/call ratio of SPGI is 2.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,386K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,165K shares, representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 836.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,000K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,969K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 7.61% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 9,330K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,809K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,682K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,699K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,122K shares, representing an increase of 23.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 45.13% over the last quarter.

S&P Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. The Company has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Its divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.